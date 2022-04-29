Suspect shot in head during armed robbery on Chicago's South Side; 2 other suspects in custody

A person was critically wounded after shots were fired during a robbery in Chicago Lawn Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of West 66th Street.

At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the victim, a 60-year-old man, was walking to his vehicle when three male offenders approached him, police said.

One offender stuck a gun in the victim's back, while two other offenders took property from the victim.

Shots were fired during the robbery, striking one offender in the back of the head and the armpit. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other offenders are in custody, police said.