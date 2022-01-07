Suspect shows victim vehicle 'for sale' in Englewood, then robs them at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about robberies that occurred in the area last month.
In each incident, the offender would meet the victim on the street to show a vehicle for sale.
The victim would go to the location, and while looking at the vehicle, the offender would display a handgun and take the victim's property, police said.
The offender would then get into his vehicle and flee the scene.
The incidents happened at the following locations and times:
- 6400 Block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:52 p.m.
- 6400 Block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:55 p.m.
- 1000 Block of West 64th Street on Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:47 p.m.
Chicago police describe the offender as an African-American male between the ages of 17 and 23-years-old. He is roughly 120 to 150 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was armed with a black handgun.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.