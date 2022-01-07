Suspect shows victim vehicle 'for sale' in Englewood, then robs them at gunpoint: police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about robberies that occurred in the area last month.

In each incident, the offender would meet the victim on the street to show a vehicle for sale.

The victim would go to the location, and while looking at the vehicle, the offender would display a handgun and take the victim's property, police said.

The offender would then get into his vehicle and flee the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

6400 Block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:52 p.m.

6400 Block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:55 p.m.

1000 Block of West 64th Street on Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:47 p.m.

Chicago police describe the offender as an African-American male between the ages of 17 and 23-years-old. He is roughly 120 to 150 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was armed with a black handgun.

Advertisement

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.