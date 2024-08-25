Suspect sought after shooting at Chicago police officers on South Side

A suspect is on the run after reportedly shooting at Chicago police officers during an investigation on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of South Dante Avenue, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation when at least one suspect fired gunshots at them, according to officials.

No other details have been released, and no injuries were reported.

Police continue to search for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.