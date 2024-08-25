Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
7
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Grundy County, Lake County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Newton County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County

Suspect sought after shooting at Chicago police officers on South Side

By Cody King
Published  August 25, 2024 4:02pm CDT
Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A suspect is on the run after reportedly shooting at Chicago police officers during an investigation on the city's South Side. 

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of South Dante Avenue, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation when at least one suspect fired gunshots at them, according to officials.

No other details have been released, and no injuries were reported.

Police continue to search for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.