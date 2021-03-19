Suspect sought in Riverside bank robbery

article

The FBI is looking for a person suspected of robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch Wednesday in west suburban Riverside.

About 4:40 p.m., the robber walked into the bank at 9101 Cermak Ave. and handed a note to a teller demanding money and implying he had weapon, according to the FBI.

After the robbery, the suspect fled east on Cermak and then south on 14th Avenue, the FBI said.

The FBI says this person is wanted for robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch in Riverside March 17, 2021. | FBI

He was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray skull cap, light blue gaiter with possibly a Cubs logo, black rain jacket, jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.