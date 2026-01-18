Suspect tried to rob Bolingbrook bank, police say

The Brief A suspect was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a bank in suburban Bolingbrook on Friday. The suspect, Arthur Gage Jr., of Woodridge, fled the scene before officers arrived at the bank but was later found.



A Woodridge man allegedly tried to rob a bank in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Arthur Gage Jr., 44, was charged with multiple crimes, including armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Arthur Gage Jr. (Bolingbrook Police Department)

Police responded to the US Bank at 443 N. Bolingbrook Drive around 2 p.m. for a report of a robbery. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled.

They were able to get video surveillance that showed the offender and the car he used to flee.

Bolingbrook police worked with the FBI to quickly disseminate information about the suspect to patrol units.

Around 4 p.m., officers found the suspect’s car unoccupied in the 200 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive. A short time later, officers found Gage walking on Fernwood Drive and took him into custody.