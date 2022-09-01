Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA Red Line train

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.

The incident occurred around 7:49 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street on June 21, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.

Suspect wanted in aggravated battery with handgun | Chicago Police Department

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.