Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.

The incident occurred around 7:49 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street on June 21, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.

Suspect wanted in aggravated battery with handgun | Chicago Police Department

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.