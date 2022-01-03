Suspect wanted for robbing Woodridge bank

article

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Woodridge bank Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at the BMO Harris Bank located at 2413 75th St. in Woodridge.

According to the FBI, the suspect presented a note and demanded money from the bank.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6'0" tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black mask, gray jacket with black accents, jeans and black/brown shoes.

Anyone who has information on this matter can submit a tip by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or by emailing at tip@fbi.gov.