Suspect wanted in Lawndale hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians

article

A suspect is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on March 19 at 4:23 p.m.

Police say a red 2011-2013 Dodge Durango SUV with a damaged left front bumper struck two pedestrians on the 3500 block of W. Roosevelt Road.

The pedestrians were crossing Kedzie Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle, which then fled southbound on Kedzie Avenue.

The pedestrians were treated for minor injuries.

If seen, police are asking for you to call 911, give your location, direction of travel and a quick description (i.e. plate number, color of vehicle, occupants, etc.)

Police say to never approach the vehicle or any subjects in it, and do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way.