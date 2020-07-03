Suspect wanted in purse theft from outdoor diner on Near North Side

article

Police are looking for a person in connection with a purse theft last month on the Near North Side.

Someone stole the purse from a person dining outside about 8 p.m. June 13 in the 100 block of West Illinois Street, Chicago police said in an alert.

The person is described as male, police said. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, tan jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8263.