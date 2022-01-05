Suspects denied bail in 'senseless execution' of Bradley police sergeant, critical wounding of officer

The two suspects in connection to the killing of a Bradley Sergeant and critical wounding of an officer were both denied bail and are being held without bond, as authorities seek "the fullest consequences possible," Kankakee State's Attorney Jim Rowe said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Rowe on Monday submitted a request to the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois and to the United States Attorney General to review the first degree murder cases pending against Xandria Harris and Darius Sullivan for federal murder charges in the "senseless execution," and to pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn Hotel in Bradley regarding barking dogs that were left in a vehicle.

When Officer Bailey arrived at the scene around 9:56 p.m., he ran the plates of the suspect vehicle, which registered to Xandria Harris, prosecutors said.

Officer Bailey then entered the hotel lobby where he met with Sgt. Rittmanic. Bailey then asked a hotel clerk if there were any rooms under Harris or Darius Sullivan, as Bailey had knowledge that Harris was usually in the presence of Sullivan.

Bailey also knew Sullivan was wanted on outstanding warrants of arrests for failure to appear in court, prosecutors said.

When confronting the pair that were found in a room at the hotel, Sullivan allegedly fired pointed the firearm at Officer Bailey and shot him in the head. Sullivan then allegedly fired a first shot at Sgt. Rittmanic as she attempted to flee the kill zone, prosecutors said. Sullivan then allegedly chased Sgt. Rittmanic down the hallway of the hotel and pinned her up against a door.

At that time, Sullivan's firearm jammed, and he was attempting to unjam his firearm using his hand and mouth, while also attempting to disarm Sgt. Rittmanic of her weapon with his other hand.

As Sullivan and Sgt. Rittmanic were struggling, Harris walked down the hallway of the hotel, and Sullivan allegedly told Harris to "cock the gun, cock the gun" in regards to his jammed firearm.

Harris allegedly reached around the waist of Sullivan, and assisted him in attempting to cock the firearm and/or disarm Sgt. Rittmanic, prosecutors said.

Once Harris and Sullivan disarmed Sgt. Rittmanic, they stood over her as she was on the floor.

Harris stood over Sgt. Rittmanic while holding Sullivan's firearm. Sullivan then allegedly told Harris to give him the keys. As she handed over the keys, Sullivan allegedly fired two shots from what is believed to be Sgt. Rittmanic's duty weapon, striking her in the throat and neck.

"At the time Sullivan fired the fatal shots into Sgt. Rittmanic, Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to just leave, 'you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't please don't.' She was desperately pleading for her life," Rowe said.

Rowe said a courtroom was packed with family and authorities Wednesday morning as Sullivan appeared in court virtually.