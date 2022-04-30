Suspects follow man into his Chicago home and shoot him: CPD

A man was shot after three men followed him into his Auburn Gresham home early Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of South Hermitage.

At about 2:30 a.m., the 43-year-old victim was entering his home when three unknown men followed him into the residence.

The man was shot one time by one of the offenders.

The offenders then fled the scene, police said.

The victim ws shot in the body and transported to the hospital.

No one is in custody.

