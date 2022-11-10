Suspects hopped on school bus in West Rogers Park, threatened to harm 12-year-old boy

Chicago police said multiple offenders forced a school bus to stop in West Rogers Park, entered the bus and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street for a call of an assault.

A group of unknown offenders stood in front of a school bus, forcing it to come to a stop, police said.

The offenders then entered the bus and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy.

The offenders then left the bus and fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CORRECTION FROM PREVIOUS STORY:

Originally, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, sent a news release to FOX 32 stating that four men jumped onto a bus full of school children from a local Orthodox Jewish School, and performed the Heil Hitler salute while hurling anti-Semitic slurs.

Hours later, the school said the press release from the Simon Wiesenthal Center contained incorrect information and was false.

Police are investigating the incident involving the 12-year-old victim, however, it has been determined by the school that this was not an anti-Semitic attack.