Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors

Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020.

Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.

Paxton has also been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and Melton has been charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

At about 10 a.m. on May 30, 2020, three employees at the Wheaton T-Mobile store located on Butterfield Road just opened the store when one of the suspects allegedly entered the store, approached two of the employees behind the counter and pulled out a handgun, prosecutors said.

The suspect put the gun to the back of one of the employees and allegedly demanded merchandise.

Two other suspects then allegedly entered the store, and all three suspects led the employees to the back of the store, prosecutors said.

The suspects then allegedly ordered the employees at gunpoint to open three safes containing merchandise and cash.

Prosecutors said the suspects stole the merchandise, including 20 cell phones, 15 Apple watches, one tablet and about $500 in cash.

Prior to fleeing the scene, the suspects allegedly restrained all three employees of the store with zip ties.

"It is alleged that these two men and two accomplices, violently robbed at gunpoint a T-Mobile store in broad daylight while three female employees were just trying to make an honest living," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "In DuPage County we will not allow violent crimes, as is alleged in this case, to take over our communities and anyone suspected of such actions will be aggressively prosecuted.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Brian Gabryel with the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2063.

The next scheduled court appearance for Paxton is scheduled for Dec. 20.

The next scheduled appearance for Melton is scheduled for Oct. 28.