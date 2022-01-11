Suspects set fires in northwest Indiana Meijer to distract employees and shoplift items: police

Three fires were set inside a Meijer store in northwest Indiana Monday in order to distract employees and shoplift items, Highland police said.

At about 9:10 p.m. Monday, Highland Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Meijer store located at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by Meijer employees that three small fires appeared to have been deliberately set in three different locations in the store.

The fires were already extinguished prior to police and fire officials arriving, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, authorities believe the fires were set to distract employees so that a few suspects could shoplift items from the store.

No injuries were reported, and police say the damages were minimal.

There was a similar incident that happened at a Walmart in Lansing, Illinois, and Highland authorities are following up with Lansing police to compare these two incidents.

The matter is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Darren Conley from the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.