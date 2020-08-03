Suspects sought in Kenwood, Bronzeville apartment burglaries

article

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported last month in Kenwood and Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each case, two men forced open the door of an apartment and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

Between 9 p.m. July 27 and 2 a.m. July 28 in the 400 block of East 48th Place;

About 5 p.m. July 25 in the 800 block of East 46th Street;

About 7:30 p.m. July 16 in the 700 block of East 46th Street; and

Between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 8 in the 700 block of East 50th Street.

The suspects were described as men between 45 and 53 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-2 and weighing 230 to 250 pounds, police said.

Police released a photo of the men and are asking anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.