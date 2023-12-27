Suspects sought in string of armed robberies across Chicago: police

Chicago police are searching for the suspects involved in a string of armed robberies in several areas over the last week.

Shared below are the dates and locations of the armed robberies since Dec. 19:

1200 block of S. St. Louis. on Dec. 19-20, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m.

(2 cases) 4300 block of W. Armitage Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:10 a.m.

3800 block of W. 24th St. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:35 a.m.

3600 block of W. 24th St. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:45 a.m.

2400 block of S. Central Park on Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:45 a.m.

1300 block of N. Keeler Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

3500 block of W. Chicago Ave. on Dec. 20 2023 at 6:10 a.m.

4000 block of W. Chicago Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:14 a.m.

1600 block of N. Narragansett Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:40 a.m.

1700 block of N. Moody Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

1400 block of N. Waller Ave. on Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:07 a.m.

1500 block of N. Kildare Ave on Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:35 a.m.

4000 block of W. Cortland St. on Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:43 a.m.

2200 block of S. Hamlin Ave. on Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:08 a.m.

2100 block of S. Damen Ave. on Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:16 a.m.

3500 block of W. Dickens Ave. on Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:45 a.m.

5500 block of W. Huron St. on Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

5800 block of W. Fulton St. on Dec. 27, 2023 between 4:20 to 4:30 a.m.

100 block of N. Kostner Ave. on Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:43 a.m.

Police say the suspects, believed to be three or four men between 17-25 years old, were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks during the armed robberies.

The suspects were traveling in a blue sedan, possibly a Nissan, and robbed victims at gunpoint, according to CPD.

In seven of the robberies, the victims were struck in the head or facial area with the handgun, authorities say.

In the most recent incidents, three victims were shot, police say. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspects are now believed to be driving a gray/silver SUV, possibly a KIA.

Residents in the areas of the reported armed robberies are urged to be mindful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263, Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.