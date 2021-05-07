Suspects wanted after breaking into building in Northbrook, stealing vehicle titles and $200K

Northbrook police are investigating after two or three offenders broke into an office building and stole multiple tools, numerous vehicle titles and over $200,000.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Northbrook police responded to a reported burglary on the 1800 block of Holste Road.

The caller reported that his office building was ransacked.

A window at the rear of the building had been broken, and it appears that the offenders entered the building through the broken window, authorities said.

Police believe the suspects remained inside for about 45 minutes.

Various tools, numerous vehicle titles and over $200,000 was taken.

Surveillance video provided by Northbrook police shows two vehicles entering the parking lot around 3:15 a.m.

Three offenders walked to the rear of the building, and it appears two offenders entered the business, police said.

Both vehicles exited the parking lot around 4:00 a.m.

Northbrook police say they continue to investigate this incident.