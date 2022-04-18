Suspects wanted for firing shots in street, at car in Mount Prospect

Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, involved in firing shots at a vehicle in Mount Prospect this past weekend.

At about 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Mount Prospect police officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Seminole Lane.

When officers arrived, the complainant said he heard several "pops" outside while he was inside his house.

When the complainant looked outside, he saw an unknown vehicle leaving the area westbound on Seminole Lane.

Officers searched the area and located multiple 9mm shell casings in the roadway between the 1900 and 2000 block of Seminole Lane, authorities said.

Officers also found an unoccupied parked vehicle with a shattered windshield and damage consistent with being struck by a bullet.

Police say they have been unable to locate anyone injured as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who has any video footage related to this incident is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.