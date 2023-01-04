SUV found submerged in Calumet River

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An SUV was found submerged in the Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.

No one was inside the vehicle when authorities arrived, police said.

The SUV was then towed out of the river.

No further information was immediately available.