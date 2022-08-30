Photos released of Jeep suspected in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy in Edgebrook

Chicago police released images of a red Jeep wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy earlier this August in the Edgebrook neighborhood.

Taha Khan, 5, walked out the front door of his home on Aug. 10 in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, according to police.

The boy went into the street and was hit by a red Jeep that then fled the scene, police said. Taha was knocked into traffic and was hit by a Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo stopped and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The Jeep continued to travel northbound on Cicero Avenue with damage expected on the front area of the vehicle, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police released photos of a red SUV that struck and killed a 5-year-old boy on Aug. 10 in the Edgebrook neighborhood | Chicago police

Taha's mother, Misbah Khan pleaded for help from anyone with information or video of the accident that claimed the life of her son, who was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokemon theme.

"That person has to learn a lesson. If we can save one human life," Misbah Khan, said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Univt at (312) 745-4521.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.