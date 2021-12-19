SUV slams into store, 4 burglarize business on State Street then flee: Police

Four people burglarized a store in the South Loop after police say a dark SUV drove into the security gate for the business.

Chicago police said it happened in the 1800 Block of South State Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, at a Unique Chicago, a premium sneaker store.

The driver of the SUV, along with another person, exited the car when a dark-colored Sedan with two more people drove up to meet the pair.

All four people went inside the store and grabbed display items, before running back to the Sedan and fleeing, police said.

The SUV that crashed into the building was left at the scene.

Nobody is in custody, and Area Three Detectives are investigating, police said.