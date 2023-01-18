SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs

An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road.

As crews work to clear the crash, 79th Street is closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road is closed.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Willow Springs rollover crash

Check back for updates.