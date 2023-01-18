Expand / Collapse search

SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Rollover crash in Willow Springs closes portion of 79th Street

A rollover crash in Willow Springs left 79th Street closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road. An SUV is still on it's side in the roadway as EMS crews survey the situation.

CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. 

Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. 

As crews work to clear the crash, 79th Street is closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road is closed. 

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. 

Willow Springs rollover crash

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Check back for updates. 