SWAT responds to South Shore shooting: Man hospitalized, 3 detained

A man is hospitalized and three people are detained after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood prompted a SWAT response.

The incident happened at 1:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of E. 71st Street.

A 31-year-old man was confronted by a suspect who pulled a handgun and fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago police.

The victim was hit in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police said he is in good condition.

Several officers heard the gunshots and responded to the shooting. They saw at least one suspect run into a nearby building.

SWAT was also called to assist in the shooting response.

A short time later, three people were detained for questioning. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.