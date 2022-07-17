Expand / Collapse search

SWAT standoff ends in Humboldt Park after suspect fires shots in direction of Chicago police officers

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 12:39PM
Humboldt Park
Alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park

An unknown man fired shots in the direction of police in Humboldt Park Saturday night.

CHICAGO - SWAT was called to a scene in Humboldt Park Saturday night after an unknown person fired shots in the direction of Chicago police officers.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North California Avenue.

At about 11:45 p.m., Chicago police officers were driving northbound on California Avenue and observed an unknown male firing shots in their direction, police said.

Officers took cover, and the offender ran into a building.

SWAT and canine units responded to the scene.

The incident ended around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.