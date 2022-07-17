SWAT standoff ends in Humboldt Park after suspect fires shots in direction of Chicago police officers

SWAT was called to a scene in Humboldt Park Saturday night after an unknown person fired shots in the direction of Chicago police officers.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North California Avenue.

At about 11:45 p.m., Chicago police officers were driving northbound on California Avenue and observed an unknown male firing shots in their direction, police said.

Officers took cover, and the offender ran into a building.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

SWAT and canine units responded to the scene.

The incident ended around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.