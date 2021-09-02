SWAT team called after suspect shoots 69-year-old, barricades himself in Chicago Lawn residence
CHICAGO - SWAT teams were called to a residence in Chicago Lawn after a suspect shot and critically wounded a man Thursday.
The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of South Richmond just before 4:30 p.m.
An unknown man approached a 69-year-old man who was outside near a residence and fired a weapon. The victim was shot in the neck.
The suspect then barricaded himself inside a residence.
The victim is in critical condition.
Advertisement
This is a developing story, check back for details.