SWAT team called after suspect shoots 69-year-old, barricades himself in Chicago Lawn residence

SWAT teams were called to a residence in Chicago Lawn after a suspect shot and critically wounded a man Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of South Richmond just before 4:30 p.m.

An unknown man approached a 69-year-old man who was outside near a residence and fired a weapon. The victim was shot in the neck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a residence.

The victim is in critical condition.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for details.