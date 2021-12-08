SWAT team called in after man pulls gun on ex-girlfriend in Albany Park home: Police
ALBANY PARK - The SWAT team responded to a domestic incident between a man and woman in Albany Park Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police said a 35-year-old man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun inside a home in the 4700 block of North Troy Street.
The SWAT team was on scene as the two were barricaded inside the home during the domestic-related incident, police said.
Around 11:41 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.
Charges are pending and this is an Area Five investigation.