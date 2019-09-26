Sweet deal: Stan's Donuts offers free treats to cat adopters

A rare occurrence at a local cat shelter has caught the attention of a Chicago doughnut shop.

One week ago, Treehouse Humane Society in Rogers Park picked up a batch of cats and kittens from Chicago Animal Care and Control. Within the group was a neutered male cat caring for four kittens. Treehouse posted a video on YouTube of the kittens trying to nurse on the male cat as he groomed them. It's common to find kittens coming into a shelter with their mothers or orphaned, but peculiar to find them with a male cat, said Treehouse Director of Operations Darlene Duggan.

The shelter named the sweet crew "Stan and his Donuts" in reference to the popular Chicago treat shop "Stan's Donuts."

"I think because this is so rare in the species, this speaks to Stan's nurturning nature and his warmth and his friendliness," Duggan said.

Two-year-old Stan was given up to Chicago Animal Care and Control by his owner because they could no longer care for him. The 7-week-old kittens had been orphaned. Treehouse has a partnership with CACC to take in animals.

Treehouse named each of the donuts accordingly. There's Peanut Butter Pocket, a tabby kitten; Boston Cream Pie, a black and white tuxedo kitten; along with Apple Fritter and Beignet, both dark colored kittens.

The real "Stan's Donuts" took notice.

"Free doughnuts to whoever adopts Stan and the kittens and we don't expect them to go out together so we can share the love and the doughnuts," said Duggan.

For now, Stan and the kittens are in foster care being treated for upper respiratory infections. Once they are feeling better, they will be available for adoption.

Visit www.treehouseanimals.org to read more about Stan and his Donuts.