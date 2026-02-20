Expand / Collapse search

Takayla Williams: Missing Chicago girl last heard from nearly a week ago, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 20, 2026 6:58am CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Takayla Williams, 15, was last heard from on Feb. 14.
    • She was reported missing from the 3600 block of West Shakespeare.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old Northwest Side girl has been reported missing after she was last heard from nearly a week ago.

What we know:

Police said Takayla Williams is missing from the 3600 block of West Shakespeare in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

Takayla Williams | CPD

She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 165 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

