Takayla Williams: Missing Chicago girl last heard from nearly a week ago, police say
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old Northwest Side girl has been reported missing after she was last heard from nearly a week ago.
What we know:
Police said Takayla Williams is missing from the 3600 block of West Shakespeare in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.
Takayla Williams | CPD
She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 165 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.