Takayla Williams: Missing Chicago girl last heard from nearly a week ago, police say

The Brief Takayla Williams, 15, was last heard from on Feb. 14. She was reported missing from the 3600 block of West Shakespeare. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 15-year-old Northwest Side girl has been reported missing after she was last heard from nearly a week ago.

What we know:

Police said Takayla Williams is missing from the 3600 block of West Shakespeare in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

Takayla Williams | CPD

She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 165 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.