Taste of Greektown kicks off Friday in Chicago

Opa! Get your wine glass and your taste buds ready for the 32nd annual Taste of Greektown.

Festival organizers call it a romantic weekend for lovers of Mediterranean culture.

We all know Chicago has the best Mediterranean cuisine outside of Santorini, and this festival never disappoints.

All six Greek restaurants in Chicago’s Greektown will be serving up their best dishes, complete with a gyro eating contest Saturday night — last year's winner put away 13!

The festival takes place Friday through Sunday on Halsted between Adams and Ban Buren.

"We'll have some amazing authentic Greek food and entertainment all three days with two stages. We'll have one that will have DJ Yanni in the parking lot across from Athena Restaurant and on the south end towards Van Buren we'll have a stage with Hellenic 2000," said Bruce Buzil, event director.

There is a $7 suggested entry fee or a donation.