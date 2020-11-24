Taxi, ride-share, delivery drivers robbed by armed men in Lawndale, Little Village

Taxi, ride-share and delivery drivers have been targeted in nine recent armed robberies in Lawndale and Little Village.

In each incident, someone orders food, calls a cab or a ride-share service, but when the driver shows up, they are greeted by two males in their late teens or early 20s who threaten them with a knife or gun, Chicago police said. The males then take the driver’s property, sometimes including the vehicle, and flee.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24, police said. Three robberies each were reported in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue and the 1800 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

The other three robberies happened in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue, the 1400 block of South Christiana Avenue and the 2100 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects was using crutches, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.