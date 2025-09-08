Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in Illinois, Indiana

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  September 8, 2025 10:07am CDT
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago
The Brief

    • Target is hosting midnight sales of Taylor Swift's new album.
    • Select stores across the country will stay open to sell "The Life of a Showgirl."
    • Over 20 stores in the Illinois/Indiana area will offer the midnight release.

CHICAGO - Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.

What we know:

Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.

Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, Oct. 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.

Here's where you can grab your copy in the Illinois/Indiana area:

Illinois

  • Bloomington Normal  |  301 Veterans Pkwy
  • Champaign  |  2102 N Prospect Ave
  • Chicago Near North Elston  |  2656 N Elston Ave
  • East Peoria  |  480 W Washington St
  • Edwardsville  |  2350 Troy Rd
  • Quincy  |  3701 Broadway St
  • Rockford  |  6560 E State St
  • Shiloh  |  3400 Green Mount Crossing Dr
  • Springfield  |  3445 Freedom Dr

Indiana

  • Avon  |  10209 E US Highway 36
  • Bloomington  |  2966 E 3rd St.
  • Carmel East 151st Street  |  1600 E 151st St.
  • Evansville Lloyd Expressway  |  6625 E Lloyd Expy
  • Fishers  |  11750 Commercial Dr.
  • Fort Wayne SW  |  1102 S Thomas Rd.
  • Ft Wayne Glenbrook  |  3801 Coldwater Rd.
  • Greenwood South  |  895 S State Rd 135
  • Lafayette  |  3630 South Street
  • Mishawaka  |  155 University Dr E, Granger
  • Muncie  |  3601 N Barr St.
  • Southport  |  4850 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis
  • Valparaiso  |  2420 Laporte Ave.
  • Waterford Park  |  1125 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville

The backstory:

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Taylor Swift unveils ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album release date and track list

The album is set to drop on Oct. 3.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on Oct. 3.

The Source: The information in this report came from the "New Heights" podcast, Target and Taylor Swift.

EntertainmentIllinoisIndianaNews