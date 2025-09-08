Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in Illinois, Indiana
CHICAGO - Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.
What we know:
Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.
Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, Oct. 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.
Here's where you can grab your copy in the Illinois/Indiana area:
Illinois
- Bloomington Normal | 301 Veterans Pkwy
- Champaign | 2102 N Prospect Ave
- Chicago Near North Elston | 2656 N Elston Ave
- East Peoria | 480 W Washington St
- Edwardsville | 2350 Troy Rd
- Quincy | 3701 Broadway St
- Rockford | 6560 E State St
- Shiloh | 3400 Green Mount Crossing Dr
- Springfield | 3445 Freedom Dr
Indiana
- Avon | 10209 E US Highway 36
- Bloomington | 2966 E 3rd St.
- Carmel East 151st Street | 1600 E 151st St.
- Evansville Lloyd Expressway | 6625 E Lloyd Expy
- Fishers | 11750 Commercial Dr.
- Fort Wayne SW | 1102 S Thomas Rd.
- Ft Wayne Glenbrook | 3801 Coldwater Rd.
- Greenwood South | 895 S State Rd 135
- Lafayette | 3630 South Street
- Mishawaka | 155 University Dr E, Granger
- Muncie | 3601 N Barr St.
- Southport | 4850 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis
- Valparaiso | 2420 Laporte Ave.
- Waterford Park | 1125 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville
The backstory:
Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
Taylor Swift unveils ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album release date and track list
The album is set to drop on Oct. 3.
"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on Oct. 3.
The Source: The information in this report came from the "New Heights" podcast, Target and Taylor Swift.