Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in Illinois, Indiana

Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.

What we know:

Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.

Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, Oct. 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.

Here's where you can grab your copy in the Illinois/Indiana area:

Illinois

Bloomington Normal | 301 Veterans Pkwy

Champaign | 2102 N Prospect Ave

Chicago Near North Elston | 2656 N Elston Ave

East Peoria | 480 W Washington St

Edwardsville | 2350 Troy Rd

Quincy | 3701 Broadway St

Rockford | 6560 E State St

Shiloh | 3400 Green Mount Crossing Dr

Springfield | 3445 Freedom Dr

Indiana

Avon | 10209 E US Highway 36

Bloomington | 2966 E 3rd St.

Carmel East 151st Street | 1600 E 151st St.

Evansville Lloyd Expressway | 6625 E Lloyd Expy

Fishers | 11750 Commercial Dr.

Fort Wayne SW | 1102 S Thomas Rd.

Ft Wayne Glenbrook | 3801 Coldwater Rd.

Greenwood South | 895 S State Rd 135

Lafayette | 3630 South Street

Mishawaka | 155 University Dr E, Granger

Muncie | 3601 N Barr St.

Southport | 4850 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis

Valparaiso | 2420 Laporte Ave.

Waterford Park | 1125 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville

The backstory:

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

The album is set to drop on Oct. 3.

