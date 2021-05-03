Teacher Appreciation Day: Where to get the best deals and freebies

Teacher Appreciation Day is May 4 and all week businesses are offering sweet deals, discounts and freebies in honor of our nation’s most beloved mentors.

Teachers all across the country can take advantage of free meals, buy-one-get-one-free deals and other discounts from some of their favorite restaurants.

There are also some unrelated deals coincidentally happening this week.

McDonald’s: While the famous fast-food chain isn’t offering a specific Teacher Appreciation Day deal, they have various freebies they are offering on the same date.

On Tuesday, teachers and consumers can score a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry through the McDonald’s mobile app.

The company said in a news release that anyone who has ever mistaken the McFlurry spoon for a straw can come into a participating restaurant, scan the offer code from the app and get the delicious treat for free.

Insomnia Cookies: The chain that specializes in warm and delicious baked cookies says it is offering free baked goods to teachers and nurses all week.

"This week in-store - all teachers & school-staff (preschool, K-12, higher ed., etc.) and all nurses get 1 FREE 6-pack w/any in-store purchase OR 1 FREE cookie (no purchase required)!" the company wrote in a tweet.

Sonic Drive-In: Teachers can cool off with a free large drink or Slush from Sonic with any purchase when they use the code "TEACHERS" while ordering online or through the Sonic mobile app.

Krispy Kreme: - Krispy Kreme is offering Americans a sweet incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine by giving a free doughnut to anyone who shows proof of vaccination — and inoculated customers can keep going back every single day for the rest of the year.

White Castle: The famous burger chain is also offering a sweet treat with proof of vaccination. According to a company statement, anyone who brings in proof they got their shot can get a free cake on a stick.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Nothing says "thank you" like a big batch of delicious wings. That’s why Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers 20% off their meals all week.

Costco: Teachers who become Costco members will get a $20 gift card with no expiration date according to the SheerID Costco page.