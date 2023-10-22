Teen, 14, dies after off-road vehicle accident in NW Indiana

A 14-year-old was killed in an accident involving an off-road vehicle Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

About 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to a 911 call of an injury involving an off-road vehicle near the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prairie, according to a statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the call and discovered a 14-year-old with fatal injuries. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found the teenager was wearing a helmet when they struck an object while operating a four-wheel vehicle on private property at a high rate of speed, the statement said.

There was no additional information immediately available.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate, and were assisted by the LaPorte County sheriff's office and coroner's office.