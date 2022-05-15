Teen, 16, fatally shot near 'The Bean' identified, Lightfoot calls killing an 'unspeakable loss'

Two people were taken into custody after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" at Millennium Park Saturday night.

The teen has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Seandell Holliday.

According to Chicago police, at about 7:30 p.m., Holliday was standing by "The Bean" when he was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two weapons were also recovered from the scene, according to police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable. Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss.

Of course, young people are welcome everywhere in our city, but community norms require respect for each other, people's property, and the sanctity of life. Anything less simply will not be tolerated. We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence. We all must condemn this behavior in the strongest terms possible and continue to take action against anyone who violates these basic community norms. And I continue to call upon parents and guardians to step up, to ensure that your children understand basic values of respect, and that you take responsibility for knowing at all times where your children are and who they are with.

We will be taking additional actions to stop this lawlessness and will share details as soon as possible on what additional measures we will be taking to help prevent events like this from happening in the future."