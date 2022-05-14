16-year-old shot dead at Chicago's Millennium Park, normally an attraction for families and tourists
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and killed at Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday night.
Chicago firefighters said the boy, 16, was in critical condition and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he died.
Chicago police shut down Millennium Park, which is a popular attraction for families and tourists.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.