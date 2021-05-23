Teen, 17, shot in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Justine Street, according to Chicago police.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He did not give officers any details on the shooter, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.