Teen migrant robbed woman at gunpoint in Downers Grove, prosecutors say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in west suburban Downers Grove last month. The teen was found to be living in Colorado and was taken back to Illinois. He was charged with armed robbery, prosecutors said.



A 17-year-old boy was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in west suburban Downers Grove last month, according to police.

The teen was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

What we know:

Around 8:37 p.m. on April 22, Downers Grove police responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

Investigators learned the victim was walking by herself when a group of four people approached her and one of them, alleged to be the teen, displayed a handgun in his waistband and shouted "money, money."

Another member of the group pulled at the woman’s purse. The woman gave the teen $110, and the group fled.

Investigators found the teen living in Denver, Colorado, and he was extradited back to DuPage County last week. He appeared for a detention hearing on Monday, and a judge ordered that he be held in jail until at least his next court appearance.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not identify the teen as he was underage, only noting he was a migrant from Venezuela.

It was unclear if any of the other individuals involved were charged.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement:

"It is alleged after enjoying an evening out, an innocent woman was robbed at gunpoint as she walked home. Armed violence, such as alleged in this case, is not who we are in DuPage County. We are defined by our dedication to the rule of law, our commitment to each other and our communities and our strong response to those who choose to test our resolve. The identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case is a testament to how far we will go to ensure the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors alike."

The teen’s next court date is scheduled for May 22.