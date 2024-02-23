13-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Viking Middle School: police

A 13-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to Viking Middle School, prompting a soft lockdown.

Gurnee police were called to the school at 9:30 a.m. Friday after being notified by school officials of a firearm on campus.

A school resource officer was on the school grounds and was accompanied by other Gurnee officers.

The school staff was notified by a student who overheard another student talking about the weapon on campus.

Law enforcement searched the school and found the loaded handgun in the student's locker. It was safely recovered by police and no shots were fired.

There were no threats to other students or school staff, according to police.

The student was taken to Gurnee Police Department for questioning and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a school. They were later released to their parents.