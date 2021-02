A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with a carjacking last month in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boy, 15, took a 36-year-old woman’s vehicle by force Jan. 20 in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Washington Park and charged with felony vehicular hijacking, police said.

He will appear in juvenile court Thursday.