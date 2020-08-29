Teen boy, 15, shot dead in Waukegan

A teenage boy was fatally shot Friday in north suburban Waukegan.

An officer found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound about 9:45 p.m. after hearing screams and shots in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road, Waukegan police said. The boy died at the scene.

Witnesses in the area told officers they saw a dark-colored SUV speed away from the area of the shooting, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not identified the boy.

The shooting remains under investigation.