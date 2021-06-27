Teen boy, 17, charged with fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl June 2, in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The boy, whose name has been withheld because he is a minor, has been charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Savanah Quintero and her boyfriend had just bought snacks from a store at the corner of 48th and Wood streets around 6 p.m. June 2, when they were confronted by three young gunmen, according to police and the alderman of the ward.

MORE: 14-year-old girl dies days after Back of the Yards shooting

They asked if she was in a gang, and she said she wasn’t, at which point the three chased her halfway down the block and opened fire, according to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who said he got the details from police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunmen jumped into an SUV and sped off. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, but she later died, police said.

MORE: Shooting of 14-year-old believed to be linked to conflict between new and old gangs

The 17-year-old boy was arrested about 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West 59th Street, after he was identified by police as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shots, police said.

Advertisement

He is due in juvenile bond court Monday.