Teen boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was among three people shot Sunday in West Garfield Park.

He and two men, 19 and 26, were walking in an alley about 9:32 p.m. in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue when someone in a dark sedan unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

All three people were hospitalized in good condition, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. The 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to the same hospital.

The 19-year-old man was grazed in the face and was taken to Norwegian-American hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Earlier Sunday, another triple shooting wounded two boys, 10 and 11 in Gresham on the South Side.