Teen boy among 4 shot in Montclare

A 15-year-old boy is among four people shot Monday in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

About 9:45 p.m., they were outside an apartment with on West Diversey Avenue when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed in the leg and declined medical attention, police said. A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back and also declined treatment.

A 32-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both shot in the leg and were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.