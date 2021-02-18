Teen boy charged with attempted robbery, 2 carjackings on the West Side

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with an attempted robbery and two carjackings in West Side neighborhoods.

The teen has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a felony count of attempted robbery, and a felony count of vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after being identified as the person who on Nov. 3 attempted to rob a 48-year-old man, and Nov. 20, while armed with a gun, took a vehicle from a 48-year-old man, police said. Both robberies happened in the 1500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

He was also identified as the person who allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 52-year-old woman Dec. 7, in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street, police said.

The boy is due in juvenile court Thursday.