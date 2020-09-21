Teen boy fatally shot in West Rogers Park

A teenage boy was shot to death Monday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 17-year-old was standing in an alley about 2:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the back and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.