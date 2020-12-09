Teen boy, man wounded in separate shootings in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

At the same time a 31-year-old man was driving in the same block, when someone fired shots at him from the street, police said. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The two shootings are not believed to be related, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.