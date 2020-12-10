Teen boy missing from Brighton Park

article

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Jaycob Morales was last seen Tuesday in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Morales is 5-foot-6, 100 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.