Teen boy shot in arm while standing at bus stop in South Chicago

A teen boy was shot in the arm while standing at a bus stop in South Chicago Monday night.

At about 6:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop in the 8300 block of South Kingston when three unknown males approached the teen and fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was struck in the left arm and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.