Teen brutally attacked at suburban high school football game, video shows

A viral video at a high school football game has an Illinois school district changing up its policies for students.

"It was a bad video, but I was like, dang, it always is like that at Central," said a Rich Township High School junior. "They are always jumping people."

The Rich Township High School student says she wasn't surprised to see the now-viral video because she was also attacked in school.

FOX 32 blurred the video, but it shows another teen visiting the Friday night football game. He's surrounded, hit several times in the head and face, and eventually shakes uncontrollably on the ground.

The school district says he was taken to the hospital, treated for concussion symptoms, and the video is now the subject of a police investigation.

"We have identified some of the players in that video and we will be working to have the appropriate consequences put in place as we move forward," said Dr. Johnnie Thomas, Superintendent of Rich Township High School 227.

Dr. Thomas says despite how bad the video looks, violence is down inside the school.

"The total number of incidents decreased from 35 to 9 this year, which is a 74% improvement over the last year," said Thomas.

Parents say those numbers don't match what they hear from their children on a weekly basis.

"I have a daughter at the Rich Central campus, that tells me there are fights every day," said Randall White, parent and Vice President of Park Forest - Chicago Heights School District 163.

Dr. Thomas says 83 students were involved in melees last year. Now, that number is 16.

Parents say after so many incidents, the students need to be expelled because other children can't learn.

"My daughter was crying saying please come get me, I am scared here," said a mother of a Rich High School junior.

When the fight at the game broke out, there were over 24 security officers on the grounds when and over seven police agencies.

The district is adding more security for games, including metal detectors and increased lighting for better security camera coverage.

Students will have to maintain good grades, no involvement with any kinds of fights, and good attendance to attend school games.