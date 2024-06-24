Teen charged in armed robbery, shooting on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery turned shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

The offender allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue on June 13.

Police said the teen got into a vehicle around 8:53 p.m. on the day of the incident and demanded property from the victim before shooting him.

He was arrested on Sunday in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard.

The teenager was charged with six felonies, including attempted murder and armed robbery.